Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side for some time now, including scoring the winner in last season’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Tielemans were soon snapped up by a bigger club, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb states that he’s on Juventus’ radar, though they would likely face competition from both Liverpool and Man Utd.

It remains to be seen where Tielemans might end up next, but Leicester have often ended up cashing in on their star players in recent times, losing the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell to the more established members of the big six.

Tielemans is another top talent who could do well at somewhere like Liverpool right now, with the Reds still in need of a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Netherlands international was an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and Tielemans is a similar style of player due to his intelligence on the ball and quality work rate at both ends of the pitch.

Tielemans also looks like he’d be a useful addition at United, who would surely benefit from a bit more quality in the middle of the park, with Tielemans more of an all-rounder than the defensive-minded duo of Fred and Scott McTominay.