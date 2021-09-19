Video: Cristiano Ronaldo accused of DIVING to try and win penalty vs West Ham

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to go down a bit easily during today’s game between Manchester United and West Ham.

The Portugal international scored earlier on in this game against the Hammers, but we also saw the slightly uglier side of his game as the Red Devils chased the win.

See below as Ronaldo surely makes the most of this challenge, bringing back some of that play-acting that he was known for in the early days of his first spell at Old Trafford…

Ronaldo, 35, remains one of the finest footballers on the planet, but we don’t want to see this from the former Real Madrid man.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.