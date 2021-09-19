Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to go down a bit easily during today’s game between Manchester United and West Ham.

The Portugal international scored earlier on in this game against the Hammers, but we also saw the slightly uglier side of his game as the Red Devils chased the win.

See below as Ronaldo surely makes the most of this challenge, bringing back some of that play-acting that he was known for in the early days of his first spell at Old Trafford…

This is Ronaldo's first dive in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/IDXQyH8Btq — We are Liverpool (@lfc_allting) September 19, 2021

Ronaldo, 35, remains one of the finest footballers on the planet, but we don’t want to see this from the former Real Madrid man.