Erling Haaland continued his terrific start to the season with another noteworthy performance coupled with a brace of goals.

Having already scored in the first half of Borussia Dortmund’s Sunday afternoon clash with Union Berlin, Haaland added his second and his side’s fourth with a wonderful half volley after latching onto a long pass forward from Mats Hummels…

Haaland has now scored six goals in five Bundesliga games this season and with his brace today brings his overall tally to 11 in all competitions. He has also chipped in with four assists.

In total, the 21-year-old now has a stunning record of 68 goals in 67 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

Dortmund currently sit second in the Bundesliga, one point behind last year’s Champions Bayern Munich.