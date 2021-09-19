Prior to Sky Sports Super Sunday coverage, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane disagreed on whether Declan Rice can be a midfielder at the top level.

Rice has been a hugely impressive performer for club and country in recent times, leading to reported interest from bigger clubs.

At the moment, the Independent are strongly linking Rice with Manchester United, so it was interesting to see these two pundits discuss whether or not Rice is quite there in terms of playing at a slightly higher level.

Former Liverpool man Souness said on Sky Sports: “When it’s going forward when it’s about delivering cute and clever passes I think he’s a little bit short.

“Will he get that? We’ll have to wait and see. I see him ultimately as a defender.

“In terms of being that top top midfield player, I’m not sure.”

? "I see him being a defender." Graeme Souness questions whether Declan Rice can be a top player in the midfield position pic.twitter.com/Tf1MQJS9To — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

However, former United man Keane said: “He’s way ahead of where I was at 22.

“I think the next level will come for him when he is playing at a higher level.

“Like at Man Utd, Champions League, competing for trophies. he’s obviously a regular for England.

“There’s a lot more to come from him.”

Rice has made 136 appearances in the Premier League so far scoring five goals and five assists, and is included in the West Ham side facing Manchester United today.

Rice could be a much-needed upgrade on inconsistent performers like Scott McTominay and Fred at Old Trafford, though one imagines other big clubs are bound to show an interest in him soon.