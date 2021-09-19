Video: Ronaldo does it again with poacher’s finish for Man United at West Ham

You can’t keep a good man down, and whilst everyone stood still at the London Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced again to make it four goals in three games since his return to Manchester United.

West Ham had taken a deserved lead through a deflected Said Benrahma shot, and looked to be in control of proceedings.

The Portuguese, who’d been anonymous for the most part, then sprang into life as a cross was often into the box.

His initial attempt was saved but he buried the rebound. After a short VAR check, the goal was given.

