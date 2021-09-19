It’s rare that a West Ham vs Manchester United game isn’t full of entertainment and goals, and so it proved in an exciting first half at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers were on the front foot for most of the opening half hour, and it was bang on 30 minutes when the hosts took the lead against a surprisingly flat United.

Said Benrahma, who may have missed the game with a slight niggle, was left in acres of space and, as he set himself to curl one into the top corner, Raphael Varane got in the way and completely wrong-footed David De Gea.

Pictures from Sky Sports