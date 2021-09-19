Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka looked very lucky not to concede a penalty against West Ham this afternoon.

See the still image above as Wan-Bissaka quite clearly slides into the back of his opponent without getting anywhere near the ball, only for a free-kick to be given to Man Utd!

It’s a bit of a cliche that the Red Devils get all the decisions their way, but this is definitely a huge slice of luck for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

West Ham fans are not going to be at all happy with this as they could perhaps have gone into a 2-1 lead that wouldn’t exactly flatter them.

See below for the clip in full…

Wan-Bissaka certainly needs to keep a cooler head in these situations as well, having been sent off for United against Young Boys in midweek.