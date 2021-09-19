Video: Timo Werner misses another SITTER for Chelsea vs Spurs

It just isn’t working out for Timo Werner at Chelsea, with the Germany international messing up another easy opportunity against Tottenham today.

The 25-year-old was a world class performer at RB Leipzig but he’s been a major flop in his time in the Premier League, though it’s really not clear why.

Chelsea have had a lot of bad luck with big-name striker signings, with the likes of Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Radamel Falcao also among the high-profile forwards to suffer a major dip in form after joining the Blues.

See below for Werner’s latest miss as he struggles to get back to his best…

Werner looks totally lacking in confidence right now, with his body language in this clip really making it clear he never expected to score.