West Ham take on Manchester United at the London Stadium in a game that almost always promises goals, and with both teams in great form ahead of the match.

David Moyes’ side will be full of confidence after their superb Europa League win at Dinamo Zagreb, though the Red Devils will want to bounce back from their injury-time Champions League defeat against Young Boys.

Although he was a doubt for the match, the addition of Said Benrahma is a huge boost for Moyes and supporters who know just what it is the former Brentford man brings to their team.

MORE: Liverpool written off

With three goals in two matches since returning to United, Cristiano Ronaldo is the obvious threat to the Hammers.

In last season’s encounter at the London Stadium, West Ham were more than holding their own, but a late collapse saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take all three points.

More Stories / Latest News “Make it make sense” – These Man United fans baffled by one major selection call vs West Ham Talks held: Man United star’s agent offers client to Barcelona in tempting transfer deal Man City’s striker woes, Arsenal’s new defensive rock + the Norwich dilemma – 5 things we learned from Saturday’s Premier League fixtures

Michail Antonio is suspended so Moyes needs to look elsewhere for the goals which could ensure a much-needed home win.

The east London faithful that took to social media once the team news was announced appeared in positive mood and can’t find fault with the starting XI.

The side I would have selected so can’t moan about this — Stuart Dillon #GSBout (@StuartDillon1) September 19, 2021

Zouma masterclass against Ronaldo incoming — Fareed (@CFC_Fareed) September 19, 2021