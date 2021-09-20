As the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, and now a successful pundit, Alan Shearer knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the English top-flight title.

Way back in 1995, although they lost at Liverpool on the final day of the season, Shearer led Blackburn Rovers to an improbable title victory when Manchester United failed to beat West Ham at Upton Park.

No doubt it was a campaign where resilience and mental fortitude were required to get them over the line.

Something that it’s already clear that Chelsea have in spades. That’s not lost on Shearer.

“The Premier League title race is only just getting started, but Chelsea already look like they will be very hard to stop,” he wrote in his column for the BBC.

“[…] We are only five games into the new season but Chelsea have already gone to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham and taken seven points from those matches.”

It’s hard to disagree with the former England captain, because the Blues have been seriously impressive in their opening five games.

So much so, that it’s difficult to see any other team beating them on their current form.

There’s still a long way to go of course, but Shearer clearly feels the west Londoners have what it takes.