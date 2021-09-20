Alan Shearer believes Manchester United were lucky not to concede another penalty against West Ham on Sunday.

West Ham suffered a late defeat to United on Sunday after Jesse Lingard scored an excellent winner against his former loan club in the 89th minute.

David Moyes’ men did have an opportunity to take a point from the encounter after winning a penalty in the 95th minute, but Mark Noble couldn’t take advantage.

David De Gea pulled off an excellent penalty save to secure all three points for United, but the game was not without its controversy.

United felt they should have had a couple of penalties, and West Ham could have had another, too when Aaron Wan-Bissaka tangled with Tomas Soucek.

And Match of the Day pundit Shearer believes the Man Utd defender was lucky to get away with the tackle.

He said on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night: “Just watch here, Wan-Bissaka on Soucek. He absolutely wipes him out.”