“An announcement on my future is coming very soon” – Struggling Chelsea ace hints that he may be on the move soon

It’s always horrible when a wonderkid’s career is derailed by injury problems, so for Charly Musonda it purely looks like a case of trying to get a fresh start.

He’s been at Chelsea since 2012 and he was heavily touted as one of the best talents in world football, but he’s suffered some horrible injury luck where he suggested that he couldn’t even walk at one point.

At this point, it would probably just be impressive if he actually manages to play at a high level again, while he’ll also turn 25 next month so it’s hard to see any situation where he gets the time he needs to work his way into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

He’s made an announcement on Instagram to suggest that news will be coming soon, so this sounds like he’s either going to retire or he has a transfer lined up to help him launch the next stage of his career:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charly Musonda Junior ?? (@musonda)

The fact that he says he’s fully fit and training suggests that he still plans to keep playing, so it would be brilliant to see if he can start playing regular football again as he tries to live up to that early promise.