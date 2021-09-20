The La Liga season is barely a few games old, and already there are strong rumours that Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, could be looking to offload coach, Ronald Koeman.

The pair have clashed repeatedly in the media, the outspoken Dutchman not taking criticism of his methods lightly.

Having seemingly had his authority questioned, Laporta has begun to draw up a list of candidates to replace Koeman according to BTV Esports cited by the Daily Express.

That would suggest that the coach’s days are already numbered, despite Koeman somehow having to perform miracles without the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Never one to shirk a challenge, Koeman has come out fighting.

“I don’t know if my position is at stake because they haven’t said anything. The only thing is to think about the game and the team,” he said prior to the Monday night match against Granada, cited by the Daily Express.

“The rest is not in my hands and I am calm. We have seven points from three games.

“You have to get people back to have more players available, but you have to win. In the end the results count and nothing else. I have no fear of my future.

“In the end the club decides in the name of the president. Everyone has the right to give their opinion. There will be people for and against Ronald Koeman. I’m not talking about them.

“There are people who want me to continue as a coach and others who think that Barcelona is looking for a new one.”

The manner of Barcelona’s defeat against Bayern Munich is clearly been the pre-cursor to the latest rumours, however, if Koeman can turn the narrative around, there’s still a chance he sees out the season.

That’s because Barca’s financial situation arguably precludes them from going after the type of coach they see in situ for the long term.