Manchester United identify teenage sensation as transfer target to replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund and England wonderkid Jude Bellingham as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

Bellingham first caught the eye during his time in the Championship with Birmingham City, and has just continued to go from strength to strength since moving to Dortmund.

It’s easy to see why Man Utd are now looking at him, according to Todo Fichajes, with Pogba’s future at Old Trafford in some doubt at the moment.

The France International is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and it’s not clear if he’s set to commit his future or consider moving away.

If Pogba does leave, Bellingham looks like he has all the qualities to play that creative midfield role for United for many years to come.

Still only 18 years of age, Bellingham has shown huge potential in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before a major Premier League club tries to bring him back to England.

Amid doubts over Pogba’s future, there has also been a report from Calciomercato naming Franck Kessie and Tanguy Ndombele as potential replacements.