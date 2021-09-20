Brendan Rodgers has urged supporters to give James Maddison time to turn his poor start to the season around.

Maddison has struggled so far this season for the Foxes in what has been a largely disappointing start for Rodgers’ men.

Leicester lost 2-1 to Brighton on the weekend in a surprise defeat, and that followed defeats to Manchester City and West Ham, adding to wins over Wolves and Norwich.

The Foxes will be looking to challenge for the European places again this season, but their start hasn’t exactly shown their credentials to achieve such a feat.

And central to their disappointing start to the campaign has been Maddison, who has been a key player for the East Midlands club over recent years.

Maddison played again against Brighton over the weekend, and again disappointed, leading to criticism from fans, but Rodgers has asked people to give the midfielder time to find his feet in the season.

“(You need to give Maddison) Time, patience, support. It’s understanding that no matter how confident someone is and how good a player they are, they will always have a period in their career where confidence isn’t quite there,” Rodgers said in his press conference, as cited by The Independent.

“You always have to take them back to the basics. You’ve got to work your socks off and work even harder. I always feel that if you do that, that gives you confidence. I’ve seen it so often.

“He’s a brilliant talent and has played many fantastic games for Leicester and he will do that. He’s just in a little moment where it’s not quite happening for him.