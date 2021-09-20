During their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, Chelsea looked every inch Premier League champions-elect, even at this early stage of the 2021/22 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel has ensured that his team is well drilled, defensively solid – they’ve only conceded once this season, the best in the English top-flight along with Man City and Liverpool – and frightening in attack.

In order to progress even further, it’s believed that Tuchel will improve the squad again as soon as he is able, and that spells danger for the rest of the division.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni is certainly a player of interest.

However, the west Londoners will face competition for his signature from Italian giants, Juventus.

The bianconeri have started their Serie A campaign incredibly poorly and currently sit in an astonishing 18th position having not yet won a game.

Tuttomercatoweb note that the club’s hierarchy need to please manager, Max Allegri, and the January capture of Tchouameni would certainly go some way to doing that.

A defensive midfielder by trade, one has to question whether Tuchel sees him as a replacement for, or understudy to, the excellent N’Golo Kante.