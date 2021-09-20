Arsenal have certainly backed Mikel Arteta to the hilt in the recent summer transfer window, but the Spaniard is already looking forward to spending more of the board’s cash.

Arteta has identified a player that he believes will improve his young squad, and after being named as man-of-the-match in a match which featured Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, you can understand why.

Noa Lang is a name that will probably be unfamiliar to many, but the 22-year-old is one of the shining lights in a hard-working Club Brugge outfit.

Fichajes, cited by the Mirror, suggest the Gunners will try and tempt him into a Premier League switch next summer.

The player already has four goals and four assists in all competitions this season according to transfermarkt, though his four yellow cards in the same time period suggests that the youngster will need to curb his enthusiasm a little.

Having said that, the Dutchman could provide the competitive and battling qualities that Arsenal have missed for far too long, and which, ultimately, hampers their ability to secure three points against the more physical and robust sides in the English top-flight.

At a reported fee of €20m, his is a purchase that would certainly sit well with Arsenal’s money men too.