Jamie O’Hara has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of diving during Manchester United’s win over West Ham United.

It was a dramatic win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday evening, Jesse Lingard scoring late against his old side before David De Gea saved a penalty in the 95th minute.

The win means United are level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, but Solskjaer still wasn’t happy after the game.

The Reds boss thought Cristiano Ronaldo should have had at least two ‘stonewall’ penalties, including one close one in particular, which involved a tackle from West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.

Opinion is split on whether it should have been a penalty, though referee Martin Atkinson didn’t think it was, and VAR agreed.

Former Tottenham and Wolves midfielder O’Hara has also pitched in on the incident, claiming Ronaldo ‘dived’ despite there being contact during the process of the challenge.

“The contact is there because he’s anticipated Zouma coming in. Just take the tackle. Zouma dives in,” he told talkSPORT.

“Take the tackle and then it’s a penalty. The fact that you go down before you feel the contact, you’re diving.

“That’s not a penalty. He’s running at pace. Yes, he’s pushed it past Zouma but if you look closely and watch from all angles, he’s already on his way down.

“He’s dived. He’s looking for the penalty.

“Yes, Zouma is late. If he pushes it past him and then just takes the contact, then it’s a penalty, but what annoys me with Ronaldo in that one is that he’s already looking for it.

“He knows he can’t get a shot off, he knows he can’t get to the ball to go past him and cut it back, so what he does is pushes it past him, sees that there is going to be a tackle and is already going over.”