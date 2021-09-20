Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have lost around £250,000 after being scammed by a travel agent.

Ronaldo is an attractive target for fraud given his monumental earnings, and according to reports in Portugal, he was scammed out of around quarter of a million.

As reported by Jornal de Noticias via the Daily Star, Maria Silva, as named in Portuguese court, took advantage of Ronaldo after the superstar had trusted her with ‘virtual credit cards’ and ‘pin codes’.

Ronaldo used Silva as a travel agent and allowed her to book trips on his behalf, but according to the report, she took advantage and scammed him out of €288,000 (£245,770) by booking trips that were never needed.

It’s claimed Silva booked more than 200 trips that Ronaldo never needed nor asked for, while also scamming former Man Utd star Nani out of £1,500 and superagent Jorge Mendes for 14,000.

The travel agent is said to have funnelled the money to her own account instead of elsewhere.

Silva was arrested but avoided prison after making a full confession at a Porto court, sentenced to four-years suspended.

Her firm Geostar has repaid the victims of the fraud and Silva has agreed to reimburse the firm to avoid going to prison.

Ronaldo himself avoided having to go to court due to the full confession on Silva’s part, though he is said to have given a statement.