Fabrizio Romano has some big transfer news today as he has uploaded a video to his YouTube channel about Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international is one of the top young centre-backs in world football and a key player for Juve, but the Italian giants may find it a little more difficult to keep hold of him next summer.

As Romano explains in his video below, in the summer of 2022 a release clause worth €150million will kick in as part of De Ligt’s deal with Juventus, so if any clubs fancy paying that fee, they could secure the signing of the 22-year-old…

One imagines there’d be some teams out there who’d strongly consider paying that for such a top player, though Romano doesn’t mention any current suitors.

This seems like one to watch in the months ahead, however, and Juventus fans may have cause for concern if another star name follows Cristiano Ronaldo out of the exit door.