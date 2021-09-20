He will be forever synonymous with being the striker that took full advantage of that Steven Gerrard slip in order to help ensure that Liverpool didn’t win the title back in 2014.

However, Demba Ba had a distinguished enough career in England at West Ham, Newcastle United and Chelsea to be remembered for much more than that iconic moment.

Having recently announced his retirement from playing, it appears he could soon be back in England, albeit in a different role to that which he’s been known for.

According to Sport-Express.ru cited by The Sun, Ba would like to learn the craft of a sporting director.

Always studious and eloquent when interviewed, one can imagine that anything Ba wishes to set his mind to will be a success.

He’s also looking to a man who helped Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel to set him on the right path too.

“I would be happy to become a sporting director in future. I want to learn from Ralf Rangnick,” he said.

“I couldn’t imagine anyone better than him to learn from, as he is the best.

“I have kept in touch with him since leaving Hoffenheim, and he had a big impact on my playing career.

“Now he will influence my post-playing career as well. I will learn from him as long as we are both alive.

“Everyone knows that Thomas Tuchel studied directly with Rangnick. Ralph’s ideas inspired Jurgen Klopp, and many other coaches. He changed German football.

“Of all the countries I have played in, England was the one most right for me.”