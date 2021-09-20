Everton outcast James Rodriguez could reportedly be set to leave the club in favour of a switch to Qatar.

According to Sky Sports, Rodriguez is in contract talks with a club from Qatar about the possibility of a move there.

Rodriguez, who started brightly at Everton before injuries stalled his career at the club, became unhappy when then-boss Carlo Ancelotti left to take over the Real Madrid job at the start of the summer.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner tried to engineer a move away from Merseyside over the summer, with Porto allegedly in for the 30-year-old. However, a deal could not be agreed between the two clubs and Rodriguez has been effectively frozen out of the club by new boss Rafael Benitez.

Rodriguez joined The Toffees in summer 2020 to play under Ancelotti for the third time in his career, becoming the club’s highest-paid player in the process.

Rodriguez has made 23 Premier League appearances for Everton, scoring six times and assisting five and assisting a further four in the FA and Carabao Cups.

Rodriguez is best known for his performances at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia, where he won the Golden Boot by scoring six goals and assisting twice to pull Colombia through to the quarter-finals.