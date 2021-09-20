Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a transfer swoop for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix ahead of January.

The Portugal international has struggled to fulfil his huge potential in his time at Atletico, with his style of play seemingly not a great fit for manager Diego Simeone.

Felix now seems to be falling increasingly out of favour and it looks like other big clubs could now try their luck with a move for him in January.

Todo Fichajes names Man City and Barcelona as potential suitors for Felix, and there’s no doubt he could have a key role to play for these clubs right now.

Barca are going through a difficult period at the moment after losing star player Lionel Messi over the summer, while recent attacking signings like Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have struggled.

Felix could end up being an upgrade if he can get back to his best again, and he might fit in more with the possession-based attacking philosophy of the Catalan giants.

City could probably also do well to snap Felix up as the 21-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero left in the summer and City are lacking options up front at the moment due to the loss of form of Raheem Sterling as well, so it will be intriguing to see how this battle over Felix progresses in the months ahead.