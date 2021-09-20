Former Liverpool star’s managerial career on the rocks as he’s sacked after only SEVEN GAMES this season

It’s always admirable when a former top-level player goes in to manage at a much lower level, but it’s also a huge challenge for them as they need to adjust to the fact that their players aren’t remotely close to the level they are used to.

The hope will always be that they can use their contacts to bring some success to a smaller side before getting a chance at a big team, but Harry Kewell’s managerial career is in serious trouble just now.

He hasn’t seen a great deal of success with Oldham, Crawley or Notts County, but he did have a chance to rebuild things with Barnet as they look to rebuild and find their way back into the Football League.

Unfortunately, he’s not had a great start to the season with no wins from their opening seven games, and he’s been relieved of his duties already:

? Seven games

? Zero wins Barnet have sacked manager Harry Kewell. More: https://t.co/1C9vyc1oQM#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/TCz2ug2gCV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 20, 2021

There’s a major problem for him now where his reputation from his playing days will be superseded by several failed attempts in management, and you do have to wonder where he goes from here.