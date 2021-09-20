Chelsea consider 19-year-old wonderkid alongside Jules Kounde transfer

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Dynamo Kyiv defender Ilya Zabarnyi as another option in defence alongside Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back as Antonio Rudiger is in the final year of his contract, while Thiago Silva will turn 37 this month and surely cannot be considered a long-term option.

According to Todo Fichajes, Zabarnyi is the latest player on Chelsea’s radar as they look for a top young centre-back, though the report also states that they could continue to pursue Kounde as well.

Zabarnyi, 19, looks a hugely promising young player who could be a smart signing for the west London giants, though some fans might feel Kounde is the better, more proven option.

Still, Chelsea have a history of signing some slightly under-the-radar players who went on to become club greats, such as Branislav Ivanovic and Cesar Azpilicueta, so this could be another astute piece of business by the club if they pull it off.

Todo Fichajes state that it’s not a case of signing either Kounde of Zabarnyi – there is a chance of both players coming to Stamford Bridge.