After another impressive Chelsea victory, this time in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, Thomas Tuchel’s side sit proudly atop the Premier League table.

The Blues were everything that Spurs were not, and one former north Londoner, turned talkSPORT pundit, knows the reasons why.

Jamie O’Hara lauded the managerial input of Tuchel and his ability to change things at the drop of a hat if he can see it not working.

Could we already be looking at the Premier League champions for 2021/22?