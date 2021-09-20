Chelsea on red alert for attacker transfer as former club chief says: “I don’t think he will stay”

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Christian Nerlinger has tipped Kingsley Coman to leave the club in the near future amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The France international has been a key player for Bayern for several years now, but there’s increased competition for places in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad and the Daily Mirror claim Chelsea are one of the clubs on ‘red alert’ for the player.

The Blues don’t exactly need a new signing in attack that urgently after spending so much on strengthening that position in recent times, with Romelu Lukaku joining this summer, while Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz moved last year.

Still, Werner and Ziyech haven’t been that consistent, while there are also some doubts about Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who don’t really seem to be living up to their potential.

Chelsea might therefore see Coman as an upgrade in that area of the pitch, and they’ve been linked with the 25-year-old in recent times, according to a report from L’Equipe, with translation from Get French Football News, back in the summer.

Now Nerlinger has discussed Coman’s future and is quoted by the Mirror as telling BILD TV: “I don’t think he will stay in Munich. Bayern had a recent tendency to lose players for free.

“But you can’t do that in the long run, you have to sell players from time to time if the offer is right.

“Coman is an excellent player, but given the situation, I think Bayern will consider selling him.”

This certainly sounds like an opportunity for Chelsea, but one imagines plenty of other big clubs might also enter the running to sign such a big name if he leaves the Allianz Arena.