Former West Ham midfielder Luke Chadwick has heaped praise on the qualities of Jesse Lingard as he backs him to win his place in the Manchester United XI this season.

Lingard’s future has been some doubt for a while now, having shone on loan at West Ham last season and looking all set to make that move permanent.

However, it now seems that the England international is enjoying his football for Man Utd again, with the 28-year-old scoring a stunning winner against the Hammers at the weekend.

Chadwick thinks that Lingard’s new-found confidence, as well as the qualities he offers in attacking midfield, now mean it’s looking more likely that his future lies with the Red Devils.

“A confident Jesse Lingard offers something different, he can play central or wide. Whereas players like Sancho and Rashford carry the ball really well, Lingard for me is the one with the best movement off the ball,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He pops up in different areas and is a willing runner, so if you’ve got Ronaldo or Cavani in the number 9 role, Lingard’s the one to run beyond them and create space.

“It was a brilliant finish from him and that’s two goals in his last two Premier League games, as well as two goals in his last England appearance.

“He has loads to offer. He’s at the stage of his career where he’ll want to play every week, but I wouldn’t put it past him to find a way into that United team because he’s a bit different to the other players who play in a similar position.”

West Ham fans will no doubt still hope there’s a chance of signing him permanently after they gave him a great reception on his return to the London Stadium this weekend.