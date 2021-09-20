Risky move from Liverpool as they set €12m asking price for ace to seal January transfer away

Liverpool could reportedly be about to take a risky decision in the transfer market ahead of January.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Reds seem prepared to let Belgian forward Divock Origi leave the club for just €12million as Ligue 1 side Rennes show an interest in snapping him up.

Origi has shown his worth for Liverpool in recent times, putting in a superb display for Jurgen Klopp’s side in their 3-2 Champions League win over AC Milan last week, following on from other big-game performances in the past.

Still, there’s no doubt that Origi hasn’t been a regular for Liverpool and it might be time for the club to move on and bring in someone who can feature and make an impact more often.

Lens might also be a good move for Origi himself, who will surely feel like he wants to be playing more at this stage of his career.

The 26-year-old featured just nine times in the Premier League last season, and with so much competition in this LFC squad, it’s hard to see that changing significantly this year.

At the same time, however, squad players like Origi can be hugely important over the course of a long season, so the Merseyside giants might want to think twice about losing him on the cheap.