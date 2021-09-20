Liverpool team news vs Norwich City: Four stars ruled out for Jurgen Klopp’s men

The Carabao Cup won’t really be a priority for Liverpool this season as they look to regain their Premier League crown, so it was always likely that players would be rested against Norwich City tomorrow night.

That seems even more likely when you also factor in the Champions League game which have led to a hectic schedule over the past couple of weeks, but a report from The Mirror has indicated that Jurgen Klopp’s scope for rotation will be limited due to four injuries ahead of the game.

Roberto Firmino has been struggling over the past few weeks and won’t return in time, while Thiago Alcantara is also set to miss out alongside Neco Williams and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s a particularly big blow for the young Welshman Williams as this looked like the kind of game where he would get a chance to start, but the two injuries at right-back do leave them short in that area.

Newly-promoted sides traditionally play reserve teams in this tournament too and that will probably be the case for Norwich as they look to turn around a dreadful run of form in the league, so it will be interesting to see who actually turns out for both sides tomorrow night.