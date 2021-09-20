Jurgen Klopp and Nuno Espirito Santo have had markedly different starts to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Nuno’s Tottenham roared out of the blocks initially, but over the course of the last few games, they’ve looked moribund as an attacking force.

Indeed, Harry Kane has failed to find the net in any of their five English top-flight games this season.

Liverpool, by contrast, are only being kept off of top spot in the table by virtue of the alphabet, given that they have exactly the same goal difference as leaders, Chelsea.

Both sides, however, are set to battle each other for the services of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

According to Fichajes, the Bundesliga outfit could well be set to cash in given that Coman hasn’t had too much prominence of late in the first team.

Juventus are also thought to be interested in a player whose pace and skill set are a worry for any defence.

He’d certainly be at home in the Premier League and would suit either club for differing reasons.

Klopp’s high-octane pressing game requires pace and energy out wide, whilst Tottenham evidently just need someone who can get in behind and provide the bullets for Kane.