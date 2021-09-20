The Paul Pogba will-he won’t-he saga continues to rumble on, with no sign as yet that the Frenchman will commit to a new deal at Manchester United.

Having seen his countryman, Raphael Varane, join the club alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, Pogba must surely realise that the Red Devils are heading in the right direction.

However, with Real Madrid thought to be interested in his services when his contract expires next June, the World Cup winner is keeping his options open for the moment.

In order to try and rectify the impasse, United are preparing a quite astonishing offer.

The clearest sign yet that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Pogba as part of his long-term plans will come with a contract worth £400,000 per week, according to The Sun.

That astronomical pay packet works out to a cool £104m over the next five years and would ensure he was the highest paid Premier League player in history.

It’s debatable that he’d get a better financial deal anywhere else including in Madrid, so his motivation will be clear if he were to turn his nose up at such an offer.