Manchester United is among the clubs expressing interest in River Plate ace

Nicolás de la Cruz’s contract with River Plate expires next year, and unless there’s a contract extension in the future, the 24-year-old could have to be sold this winter window.

The Uruguay international has seen his name multiple times in the rumor mill in connection to European clubs. However, no move has occurred.

Nonetheless, this could be the time when de la Cruz makes the jump, and there are reportedly some suitors for the midfielder. According to Fichajes.net, the three clubs expressing interest are Sevilla FC, Manchester United, and Atlético Madrid.

The Spanish media outlet The Uruguayan international has been in Monchi’s book for a long time, and the January transfer market may be when Monchi’s wish becomes a reality.

As for Manchester United, the possible departure of Paul Pogba opens the door for de la Cruz; however, if they keep the 28-year-old, then it allows for The Red Devils to focus on other positions and not the midfield.

Finally, Atlético Madrid is a possible landing spot but not much information regarding their interest in the midfielder.

