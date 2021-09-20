Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are said to be “pushing” to get over the line with Jesse Lingard’s contract talks.

According to Fabrizio Romano (tweet below), United are hoping to extend the 28-year-olds contract at the club, after showing good form since his return to the club.

Romano reported that Lingard and his father have been in talks with the club for weeks over a possible extension, but have thus far failed to agree on any terms.

See below for the latest from Romano on Lingard’s future following the England international’s superb winning goal away to West Ham in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the London Stadium…

Manchester United are in direct contact with Jesse Lingard and his father since weeks – still hoping to extend his contract after opening proposal not accepted. Solskjaer is pushing directly with the player. ???????? #MUFC He’s in the ‘contracts list’ with Bruno, Pogba and Shaw. pic.twitter.com/8XPDlmY9xF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2021

Lingard has started the season well, bagging two goals from two substitute appearances against Newcastle and West Ham.

Lingard was on loan at West Ham for the second half of last season, and scored nine and goals and assisted five to help The Irons qualify for the Europa League group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

The loan move to West Ham seemed to reinvigorate his career as continuously erratic form and injury setbacks massively knocked his confidence in the years prior.

For Lingard, his winning goal for West Ham will be bittersweet. But after making an error in midweek to condemn United to defeat in the Champions League, he will be delighted that he has bounced back.

Lingard is also expected to make his first start of the season against West Ham in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford.