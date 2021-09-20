Arsenal in contact with club over potential forward transfer

Arsenal are reportedly in contact with Angers about a potential transfer swoop for wonderkid forward Mohamed-Ali Cho.

The 17-year-old has already made 27 appearances in Ligue 1, showing himself to be a hugely promising young player who surely has a big future in the game.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are already working on trying to bring the teenager to the Emirates Stadium at some point in the future, and the report suggests Angers could be willing to discuss a sale.

Cho looks like he could be a fine signing to give Arsenal more depth up front, though it’s also not immediately clear if he’d become a regular straight away.

The Gunners signed William Saliba after he impressed in France as a teenager, but have loaned him out before giving him a chance in their first-team.

Cho could be another signing for the future that would be worth looking at for Arsenal, and it would be intriguing to see the player in the Premier League at some point.

With mixed English and French heritage, Cho currently plays for the France Under-21s, but has also represented England at Under-16 level, so could perhaps one day be one to watch for the Three Lions at senior level.