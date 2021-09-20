Manchester United are reportedly preparing potential transfer targets to help them replace Paul Pogba if he ends up leaving the club.

According to Calciomercato, the Red Devils are monitoring both Franck Kessie of AC Milan, and Tottenham misfit Tanguy Ndombele as Pogba heads ever closer to the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

It won’t be easy to replace a big name like Pogba, who has started this season really well despite having a bit of a mixed five years in Manchester.

Man Utd fans will surely be surprised at the link with Ndombele, who has struggled in his time at Spurs despite previously looking like a hugely promising young talent in his Lyon days.

MORE: Man Utd’s INCREDIBLE offer to try to keep Paul Pogba

It might well be that Ndombele would improve at United, but it seems a bit of a gamble for the club, who might do better to poach someone like Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international has been a big hit at Milan and looks like he’d shine in the Premier League, while he also looks a potential bargain as he, like Pogba, is heading towards the end of his current contract.

It would be interesting, however, to see Tottenham’s response to the supposed interest in Ndombele, as Spurs surely won’t want to sell the Frenchman to a rival if there’s the risk of him improving and making them look a bit silly.

On the other hand, one imagines the north London outfit could be keen to offload the struggling 24-year-old as soon as any offers come in.