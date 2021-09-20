Newcastle United have been handed a fitness boost with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The goalkeeper has missed six games with a foot injury and a slightly bizarre one at that, a wound getting infected and causing trouble for the Slovakian international.

His absence has seen Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow deputise, but Dubravka is now nearing a return from his injury.

That’s according to Magpies boss Bruce, who told BBC Newcastle: “He’s coming along nicely. Thankfully, the wound that was badly infected has gone.

“He’s hoping he’ll be back on the grass next week, so that’s a bit of good news.”

Newcastle fans will be pleased to hear of the goalkeeper’s progress, especially given Woodman’s struggles.

Though Darlow was brought in for the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Friday.

Dubravka has featured regularly for Newcastle since his arrival in 2018, making 89 appearances since making his move permanent following a loan move from Sparta Prague.