Newcastle United handed injury boost as Steve Bruce offers update

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have been handed a fitness boost with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The goalkeeper has missed six games with a foot injury and a slightly bizarre one at that, a wound getting infected and causing trouble for the Slovakian international.

His absence has seen Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow deputise, but Dubravka is now nearing a return from his injury.

That’s according to Magpies boss Bruce, who told BBC Newcastle: “He’s coming along nicely. Thankfully, the wound that was badly infected has gone.

“He’s hoping he’ll be back on the grass next week, so that’s a bit of good news.”

Martin Dubravka has been recommended as an ideal signing for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Michael Owen surprisingly angry with Manchester United ace for antics vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo told he ‘dived’ in Kurt Zouma incident during West Ham vs Man Utd
Alan Shearer doubles down on his choice for the Premier League title after Chelsea and Liverpool win again

Newcastle fans will be pleased to hear of the goalkeeper’s progress, especially given Woodman’s struggles.

Though Darlow was brought in for the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Friday.

Dubravka has featured regularly for Newcastle since his arrival in 2018, making 89 appearances since making his move permanent following a loan move from Sparta Prague.

More Stories Martin Dubravka Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.