Newcastle United could see their dream takeover slip even further away due to developments in Italy.

The Magpies were subject to a takeover bid last year by the Saudi Investment Fund, but it was blocked by the Premier League.

Around a year later, little progress has been made, and the takeover remains impossible, despite Mike Ashley’s best attempts, with legal battles and the likes.

As a result, some fans have given up the ghost, believing the opportunity has sailed their club by, while others continue to cling on to whatever hope they can.

Though, another hammer blow might be just around the corner amid reports in Italy that the Saudi Investment Fund could go elsewhere.

According to La Repubblica, via Calcio e Finanza and Sports Witness, Inter Milan are actively seeking financial investment and are considering the SIF.

Inter won Serie A last year, but owners Suning and the Zhang family have put the brakes on their investments, leading to Antonio Conte jumping ship and key players like Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi following.

The Inter owners are now looking for new funders, and the SIF is specifically named as one of the options being considered.

That could be a big blow for Newcastle and those who were hoping a takeover could still happen.