It was virtually the last kick of the game, and when West Ham’s Mark Noble stepped up to take a penalty, it appeared that honours between the Hammers and Man United would end all square.

Noble rarely misses, and David de Gea hadn’t saved a penalty in six years, but the Spaniard got an arm to a poor kick, and saved the day for the Red Devils.

MORE: Raducanu thanks Klopp

The midfielder had been brought on especially to take the kick, but that decision has been slammed by talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan.