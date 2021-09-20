It was virtually the last kick of the game, and when West Ham’s Mark Noble stepped up to take a penalty, it appeared that honours between the Hammers and Man United would end all square.
Noble rarely misses, and David de Gea hadn’t saved a penalty in six years, but the Spaniard got an arm to a poor kick, and saved the day for the Red Devils.
The midfielder had been brought on especially to take the kick, but that decision has been slammed by talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan.
? “It’s embarrassing for the coaching staff & embarrassing for Mark Noble.”
? “When Noble came on I thought he was going to miss the penalty.”
???? “Mark Noble ran on as Superman and it was a really poor penalty!”@SJOpinion10 says #WHUFC’s Noble & Moyes should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/3gDxKILlfP
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 20, 2021