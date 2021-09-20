It’s been quite the turnaround for Tottenham Hotspur this season, with the north Londoners going right off of the boil after starting the Premier League campaign wonderfully well.

With all of the nonsense surrounding Harry Kane going to Manchester City put to bed before the end of the transfer window, supporters might have expected their front man to lead the charge this season.

MORE: Raducanu thanks Klopp

However, Kane still hasn’t found the net and has often dropped deep in order to try and carve out a chance or two.

TalkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, even went as far as to say he was happier watching Spurs at the start of the season… when Kane wasn’t playing.