Spanish giants Barcelona could reportedly be set to make a swoop for Manchester United man Paul Pogba.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is out of contract at United next summer, with no decision on his future confirmed just yet.

But according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing up the possibility of signing him on a free next summer.

Barcelona are looking to acquire good players for relatively cheap, as seen with their strategy this summer that saw them sign Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. However, this strategy is one they have been forced into, rather than willingly switching as PSG have.

Years of overspending on transfer fees and player wages in an effort to win trophies and most prominently the Champions League, have left the club in a less than desirable position financially.

This carelessness has even forced the Blaugrana to part ways with club legend Lionel Messi, despite provisionally agreeing terms with the 34-year-old Argentinian.

Paul Pogba's 7?? assists are the most EVER for a Premier League player through 4?? matches. pic.twitter.com/VBL1uv5bVj — Goal (@goal) September 12, 2021

Pogba, a key part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, has been in terrific form for his club this season, assisting a league record seven goals in just four games.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that some initial talks have taken place over Barcelona signing Pogba, which could be a real blow for the Red Devils after his recent improvement.