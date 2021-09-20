The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and David de Gea making the line up after their match-winning heroics against West Ham.

Lingard struck late on to give Man Utd a 2-1 lead, but it looked like West Ham had the chance to equalise in stoppage time as they won a penalty, only for United goalkeeper De Gea to save Mark Noble’s spot-kick.

This was a big result for the Red Devils after their defeat in the Champions League in midweek, and these players certainly deserve their places in Garth Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport…

Chelsea also impressed this weekend as they won 3-0 away to Tottenham, continuing their superb record in the big games so far this term.

Thiago Silva popped up with a goal and had a solid game at the back, though we’re not completely sure why Crooks has used him as a left-back in his XI.

Elsewhere, in-form players from Liverpool, Arsenal, Brentford, Aston Villa and Watford also made it in to the team.