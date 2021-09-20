In just over a year’s time, the world’s best football players will converge upon Qatar to battle it out for the 2022 World Cup.

A winter tournament will be a first in the competition’s history, but that isn’t going to be the only difference.

Covid-19 has wrought havoc across the world over the last 18 months, and it shows no sign of abating just yet, despite many people being double vaccinated.

Strangely, it appears that take up of the vaccination amongst footballers isn’t as high as it could be, no doubt because of the vast amount of misinformation that’s all over the internet.

Qatari authorities are clear on their own stance, and it’s once that could cause trouble for a number of players.

According to The Athletic, the Gulf nation want mandatory vaccinations for any player that is intending to represent their country at the tournament.

Though it’s believed alternatives are being discussed, double-jabbed players are clearly Qatar’s preference.