“Give the kid a break” – Manchester United legend defends summer signing

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has defended summer signing Jadon Sancho after his slow start to life at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils captain is often known for being an outspoken and highly critical pundit, but he showed a more patient and understanding side here as he discussed Sancho’s early struggles at his new club.

The England international looked a terrific prospect at former club Borussia Dortmund, but he’s yet to do much of note for Man Utd, and was only on the bench for yesterday’s Premier League game away to West Ham.

It seems clear, however, that Sancho is one for the future, and there’s no need to rush him, with Keane calling for patience over the 21-year-old.

“He’ll be fine,” Sky Sports pundit Keane was quoted by the Daily Star.

“He’s been at the club what, two months. There’s been a lot of changes, new players coming to the club – give the kid a break.

“He’s still learning his trade, he’s still a young player, big expectations.

“He’s come to a new club where he’s certainly not going to be star man, he’ll be down the pecking order and he’s got to adapt to all that. Give him a chance.”

United fans will surely not be too worried about Sancho yet, with the season just a few games old and with the summer signing arriving after a busy summer representing England at Euro 2020.

That tournament also ended in heartache for the former Dortmund man, who was one of the three players who missed in England’s shoot-out defeat against Italy in the final at Wembley.