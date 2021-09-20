Juventus are reportedly interested in Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as they formulate their transfer plans.

The Italian giants would supposedly be willing to pay around €50million for Saka, and are also looking at his Gunners team-mate Alexandre Lacazette, according to Todo Fichajes.

The England international is a hugely exciting young talent who could perhaps do well to think about a move in the near future as this Arsenal side doesn’t look like winning anything or playing in the Champions League any time soon.

Juventus would surely be a step up for Saka if he wants to be competing for the biggest trophies, and one imagines there will soon be other big names in for him too.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed on his Here We Go podcast that Saka was starting to be approached by clubs enquiring about his situation.

Romano didn’t name any specific names, but Todo Fichajes now claim Juventus are after the 20-year-old, so Arsenal could have cause to worry about the youngster’s future.

Arsenal have made a poor start to the season and they’ve often had to cope with Europe’s elite poaching their stars in the past, losing the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona, Samir Nasri and Emmanuel Adebayor to Manchester City, and Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.