With eight points, two wins and two draws from their five Premier League games so far, Brentford have arguably confounded the critics that probably felt the west Londoners would struggle in their first English top-flight campaign.

Ivan Toney has carried on his good form from the Championship, and if he and his team-mates are able to continue to hold their own, then a mid-table finish certainly isn’t beyond them.

MORE: Raducanu thanks Klopp

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan is one pundit being made to eat his words, but he says it’s manager, Thomas Frank, who is the one that deserves all the plaudits.