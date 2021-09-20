Sofascore Premier League team of the week review

The Sofascore team of the week for Premier League matchday six has been revealed.

This week features players from a total of eight different teams, with Chelsea and Liverpool being the only teams to get more than one inclusion, although that is unsurprising given that both comfortably won 3-0 this weekend.

Take a look for yourself below…

??????? | Team of the Week Here's our highest-rated XI for this weekend's round of Premier League action! ? Chelsea's dominant 3:0 win over Tottenham means they're the side with the most players in our team (3), while Brentford's Ivan Toney is our Player of the Week! ?? pic.twitter.com/TQVftGIh8G — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) September 20, 2021

In goal, Karl Darlow features after making eight saves to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Leeds. However, you could argue that David De Gea’s penalty heroics should allow him to get the nod, but alas Sofascore’s formula isn’t that simple.

Playing in a 3-4-3 formation, according to Sofascores formula the trio of Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago Silva and Ruben Dias make up the defence.

Silva is undoubtedly deserving of his spot, as he dealt with the Tottenham attack masterfully. However, the former and latter’s inclusions may come as a slight surprise considering the dominance their teams had against their opponents. Dias even played in a game where Southampton kept a clean sheet against his team, limiting them to just one shot on target in the process and yet they don’t have a single man in the team.

Marcos Alonso, Douglas Luiz, N’Golo Kante and James Milner fill in the midfield. Probably not too many arguments to be had here.

Alonso terrorised Spurs from the off, Kante came on and changed the game in his team’s favour, Milner was a capable substitute for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Douglas Luiz helped his team to a 3-0 win over an in-form Everton with an assist for the opener.

The attacking trident is made up of Leandro Trossard, Ismaila Sarr and Ivan Toney. And again there are not many complaints to be had here.

Trossard bagged an assist and helped cause a penalty from his dangerous corners. Brighton have put themselves into the top four thanks to this, finally cashing in on their excess xG from last year. Ismaila Sarr bagged a brace to condemn Norwich to defeat, and Ivan Toney put in a complete strikers performance and was unfortunate not to have a goal from open play (as he had three ruled off for various reasons).

Some more players who are probably unfortunate to miss out are Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer, who was excellent against Wolves. If anything, the irony of the team who seems to play Football Manager in real life signing an FM legend and seeing him do well is as close to the game fans of it are likely to see in the real world.

Another noteworthy performance was from Arsenal right-back Takehrio Tomiyasu, who won 100% of his duels against Burnley, a team infamous for being good in the air.

The Premier League always throws up some shocks so keep an eye out for the team next week as well.