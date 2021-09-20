After their late, late win over West Ham at the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side are sitting third in the Premier League table and on the same points as leaders, Chelsea.

Goal difference is the only metric keeping them just below the west Londoners and Liverpool at this early stage of the campaign.

The Red Devils have looked good value for the most part in 2021/22 domestically, and the addition of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho arguably make them a much stronger outfit that last season.

In order to move forward further, however, Solskjaer is going to have to be ruthless.

To that end, The Sun are reporting that the Norwegian is preparing to offload as many as seven stars during the winter transfer window.

Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are those who appear to be on the list to be moved on.

Such a cull could have far-reaching consequences, but would also be expected to bring in a decent financial return which could be reinvested.