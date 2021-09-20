Eric Dier has been criticised by Tottenham fans over his performance against Chelsea.

Spurs were beaten pretty comfortably by their London rivals on Sunday, losing 3-0 at home to Thomas Tuchel’s men thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

It was a disappointing display for Tottenham, who showed why they almost certainly won’t be challenging for the title this season.

And one player, in particular, was singled out for criticism by Tottenham fans on the back of the performance.

Dier, who played alongside Cristian Romero at centre-back was criticised by some supporters, who were not impressed by the experienced England international.

Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:

Dier is dreadful. He needs to go. #TOTCHE — Ryan (@ryan95cp) September 19, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Eric dier is so bad — sqquashh (@sqquashh) September 19, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Eric dier is so bad — sqquashh (@sqquashh) September 19, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lol Dier is so bad but thankfully Werner is worse — Cynical Spurs (@CynicalSpurs) September 19, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dier is a pathetic defender ?. Lukaku has gifted him the ball with a poor touch but he’s too busy running backwards to notice — Bane (@Sujodamystique) September 19, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js