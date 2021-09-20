Some Tottenham fans single out one player for criticism after Chelsea defeat

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Eric Dier has been criticised by Tottenham fans over his performance against Chelsea.

Spurs were beaten pretty comfortably by their London rivals on Sunday, losing 3-0 at home to Thomas Tuchel’s men thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

It was a disappointing display for Tottenham, who showed why they almost certainly won’t be challenging for the title this season.

And one player, in particular, was singled out for criticism by Tottenham fans on the back of the performance.

Dier, who played alongside Cristian Romero at centre-back was criticised by some supporters, who were not impressed by the experienced England international.

Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:

