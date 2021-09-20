If there’s one person that knows all about getting up off the floor and turning things around, it’s world champion heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury.

The Gypsy King also happens to be a Manchester United fan, and he’s likely to have been just as delighted as any other when Jesse Lingard arrowed a last minute Exocet into the net against West Ham to win Sunday afternoon’s game.

It was a goal that deserved to win any match and came not long after Lingard had been sent on as a sub by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At that point, the game was drifting a little, and both teams appeared to be happy with a point, however, it would take that piece of magic and David De Gea’s first penalty save in years for the Red Devils to take all three.

‘it ain’t how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward. How much you can take, and keep moving forward.’ #Jlingz What a strike ??? https://t.co/pAIZiKmzDS — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 19, 2021

Lingard was the hero on this occasion, just a few days after gifting Young Boys a Champions League winner with a terrible back pass.

